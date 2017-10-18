New WWE Basic Action Figure Series Announced, WWE Slam Crate Figure Revealed, Canceled HOF Set Surfaces, More (Photos)

|
Many WWE toy news and surprises have surfaced this week, some unannounced that caught collectors off guard as well as brand new series lineups revealed.
RingsideCollectibles.com revealed three of the upcoming Mattel WWE Basic action figure series, each available for pre-order now. You can use discount code MBG to Save 10% should you decide to order any.
The lineups include:
WWE Basic 78 (Images can be seen on Ringside):
WWE Basic 79:
WWE Basic 80:
Loot Crate revealed the next WWE Slam Crate Slam Stars action figure, which is Sasha Banks. Rumor has it the next three mystery crates after will include the rest of the Four Horsewomen but nothing is confirmed yet until the next figure is revealed as subscribers can build a ring with four figures, connecting each of the pieces they come with.
If you want to make sure you get this figure be sure to order here and use discount code MBG to Save 10% on your order! Be sure to use that specific link for the discount to apply.
The believed to be canceled Target Exclusive WWE Elite Hall of Fame 4-pack series, which is a mixture of WCW factions, has finally surfaced in the USA a year later. This set was shot down by Mattel after appearing accidentally in Target’s 2016 holiday ad and only seemed to appear in toy stores in Australia after, leading many collectors to believe it was canceled. Just yesterday the set surfaced for order on Target.com as well as hit Target store shelves in California.
The set includes:
Also at Target the new Target Exclusive WWE NXT Basic and Elite series surfaced, including Eva Marie’s final WWE action figure. DIY were supposed to be included in the Basic series as revealed at SDCC; however, they are not on the box and have not shipped with the set. No word on what happened at this time.
WWE NXT Elite Series 2:
WWE NXT Basic Series 2:
Funko revealed the next lineup of WWE POP! Vinyl figures releasing in December:
In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there! Also, if you’d like to keep up with myself and my latest wrestling figure projects such as my photography be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube!
Look for a new Figure Friday this Friday featuring the Mattel WWE Basic 77 Corey Graves action figure!
