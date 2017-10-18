New WWE Basic Action Figure Series Announced, WWE Slam Crate Figure Revealed, Canceled HOF Set Surfaces, More (Photos)

Many WWE toy news and surprises have surfaced this week, some unannounced that caught collectors off guard as well as brand new series lineups revealed. RingsideCollectibles.com revealed three of the upcoming Mattel WWE Basic action figure series, each available for pre-order now. You can use discount code MBG to Save 10% should you decide to order any. The lineups include: WWE Basic 78 (Images can be seen on Ringside): Braun Strowman

AJ Styles

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Rock

Shane McMahon WWE Basic 79: Nia Jax

TJ Perkins

Neville

Baron Corbin

TJ Perkins

Samoa Joe

Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Basic 80: Rich Swann

Sasha Banks

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho Loot Crate revealed the next WWE Slam Crate Slam Stars action figure, which is Sasha Banks. Rumor has it the next three mystery crates after will include the rest of the Four Horsewomen but nothing is confirmed yet until the next figure is revealed as subscribers can build a ring with four figures, connecting each of the pieces they come with. If you want to make sure you get this figure be sure to order here and use discount code MBG to Save 10% on your order! Be sure to use that specific link for the discount to apply. The believed to be canceled Target Exclusive WWE Elite Hall of Fame 4-pack series, which is a mixture of WCW factions, has finally surfaced in the USA a year later. This set was shot down by Mattel after appearing accidentally in Target’s 2016 holiday ad and only seemed to appear in toy stores in Australia after, leading many collectors to believe it was canceled. Just yesterday the set surfaced for order on Target.com as well as hit Target store shelves in California. The set includes: Eddie Guerrero (LWO)

Kevin Nash (Wolfpac)

Scott Hall (nWo)

Larry Zybszko Also at Target the new Target Exclusive WWE NXT Basic and Elite series surfaced, including Eva Marie’s final WWE action figure. DIY were supposed to be included in the Basic series as revealed at SDCC; however, they are not on the box and have not shipped with the set. No word on what happened at this time. WWE NXT Elite Series 2: Asuka

Shinsuke Nakamura

Scott Dawson

Dash Wilder WWE NXT Basic Series 2: Bobby Roode

Akam

Rezar

Eva Marie

Sami Zayn (Rerelease from Series 1) Funko revealed the next lineup of WWE POP! Vinyl figures releasing in December: Braun Strowman

The Rock (Attitude Era) + Chase Variant

Razor Ramon + Chase nWo Variant

Alexa Bliss Coming Soon: WWE Pop!s Funko.com/blogs/news A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Lastly, a Toys R Us ad revealed an exclusive WWE Funko POP! of Shinsuke Nakamura, his first POP! figure, that is scheduled to hit Toys R Us shelves on October 26, 2017. It is already starting to hit shelves so be sure to check your local Toys R Us to find him. Not to mention the new WWE Network Spotlight Exclusive Elite AJ Styles figure surfaced at Toys R Us. In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there! Also, if you’d like to keep up with myself and my latest wrestling figure projects such as my photography be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Look for a new Figure Friday this Friday featuring the Mattel WWE Basic 77 Corey Graves action figure!