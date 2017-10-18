WWN Live Releases Complete Wrestlemania Week Schedule, The Bludgeon Brothers Bring Annihilation To Smackdown (Video)

More Than Mania WWN issued their Wrestlemania week schedule of events which will take place in New Orleans next April leading up to Wrestlemania 34: (All times are CST) Thursday, April 5th

EVOLVE – 8pm

Beyond Wrestling – 11:55pm Friday, April 6th

PROGRESS – Noon

EVOLVE – 4pm

WWN Supershow – 8pm

GCW Presents Joey Janela Spring Break II – 11:55pm Saturday, April 7th

PROGRESS – Noon

SHIMMER – 4pm

Style Battle: S1 Finale – 8pm

Kaiju Big Battel – 11:55pm WWN will finalize all ticket prices by Friday and will make an announcement. PROGRESS, EVOLVE, WWN Supershow and SHIMMER will be the same ticket prices as last year, and Style Battle: S1 Finale will be a special $10 ticket, but will also be included FREE in VIP Packages! VIP Packages will go on sale to those who had VIP Packages last year this Monday, with a general public on sale this Wednesday, October 25th. Individual tickets will then go on sale two weeks later. All tickets and info will be at www.WWNLive.com Annihiliation The following is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, collectively known as The Bludgeon Brothers: