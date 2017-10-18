WWN Live Releases Complete Wrestlemania Week Schedule, The Bludgeon Brothers Bring Annihilation To Smackdown (Video)

More Than Mania

WWN issued their Wrestlemania week schedule of events which will take place in New Orleans next April leading up to Wrestlemania 34:

(All times are CST)

Thursday, April 5th
EVOLVE – 8pm
Beyond Wrestling – 11:55pm

Friday, April 6th
PROGRESS – Noon
EVOLVE – 4pm
WWN Supershow – 8pm
GCW Presents Joey Janela Spring Break II – 11:55pm

Saturday, April 7th
PROGRESS – Noon
SHIMMER – 4pm
Style Battle: S1 Finale – 8pm
Kaiju Big Battel – 11:55pm

WWN will finalize all ticket prices by Friday and will make an announcement. PROGRESS, EVOLVE, WWN Supershow and SHIMMER will be the same ticket prices as last year, and Style Battle: S1 Finale will be a special $10 ticket, but will also be included FREE in VIP Packages!
VIP Packages will go on sale to those who had VIP Packages last year this Monday, with a general public on sale this Wednesday, October 25th. Individual tickets will then go on sale two weeks later. All tickets and info will be at www.WWNLive.com.

Annihiliation

The following is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, collectively known as The Bludgeon Brothers:
