WWN Live Releases Complete Wrestlemania Week Schedule, The Bludgeon Brothers Bring Annihilation To Smackdown (Video)

|
More Than Mania
WWN issued their Wrestlemania week schedule of events which will take place in New Orleans next April leading up to Wrestlemania 34:
(All times are CST)
Thursday, April 5th
Friday, April 6th
Saturday, April 7th
WWN will finalize all ticket prices by Friday and will make an announcement. PROGRESS, EVOLVE, WWN Supershow and SHIMMER will be the same ticket prices as last year, and Style Battle: S1 Finale will be a special $10 ticket, but will also be included FREE in VIP Packages!
VIP Packages will go on sale to those who had VIP Packages last year this Monday, with a general public on sale this Wednesday, October 25th. Individual tickets will then go on sale two weeks later. All tickets and info will be at www.WWNLive.com.
Annihiliation
The following is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, collectively known as The Bludgeon Brothers: