Third Name Confirmed For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover War Games, Women’s Battle Royal Announced For Next Week

|
NXT Takeover
Ember Moon is the third woman to confirm for the Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: War Games after she defeated Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville on tonight’s show.
Ember Moon joins Peyton Royce and Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane in the title match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship with one more spot to be determined. The final moments of tonight’s match saw Ember hit Sonya with the Eclipse as she had Ruby in an ankle lock, and Ember ended up covering Ruby for the pin after Sonya was sent outside.
NXT
The fourth and final spot will be determined in a Women’s Battle Royal next week. Click here to see the list of competitors in the match and who will move on to NXT Takeover: War Games (contains spoilers)