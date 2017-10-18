Third Name Confirmed For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover War Games, Women’s Battle Royal Announced For Next Week

NXT Takeover Ember Moon is the third woman to confirm for the Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: War Games after she defeated Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville on tonight’s show. Ember Moon joins Peyton Royce and Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane in the title match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship with one more spot to be determined. The final moments of tonight’s match saw Ember hit Sonya with the Eclipse as she had Ruby in an ankle lock, and Ember ended up covering Ruby for the pin after Sonya was sent outside. Ruby Riot, Ember Moon and Sonya Deville battle for a spot in the #NXTTakeover WarGames title match! pic.twitter.com/CE2vOEeXcB — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 19, 2017 Three down, one to go! Who will be the final Superstar to compete for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle in a #Fatal4Way at #NXTTakeOver?! pic.twitter.com/1uLaIu2Na4 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 19, 2017 NXT The fourth and final spot will be determined in a Women’s Battle Royal next week. Click here to see the list of competitors in the match and who will move on to NXT Takeover: War Games (contains spoilers)

It's all about qualifying for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle #Fatal4Way when the #WomensDivision competes in a HUGE #BattleRoyal, NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/gVEtykAsEk — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 19, 2017