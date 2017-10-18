Undisputed Era Makes Their NXT In-Ring Debut, Ember Moon Not Ready To Celebrate (Videos), Johnny Gargano’s Next Match Announced

The Era Begins

The Undisputed Era made their official in-ring debut together on tonight’s episode of NXT, but the night ended with The Authors of Pain standing tall.

Undisputed took on Sanity in tonight’s main event match, which ended up breaking down and got thrown out after the Authors interrupted and cleared the ring, posing with the NXT Tag Team titles to end the show.

The Authors Of Pain make a statement! pic.twitter.com/BOJZBhRAeU — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 19, 2017

Johnny Wrestling

WWE announced Johnny Gargano will face off with fellow Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner on the November 1st episode of NXT on WWE Network.

Ember Moon

The following video features Ember Moon talking about earning a spot in the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: War Games, and says she’ll celebrate once she wins the title in Houston: