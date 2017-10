Cody On Zack Ryder Not Getting The Credit He Deserves

WrestleCircus tweeted Cody Rhodes yesterday giving him their “hot take” that Zack Ryder doesn’t get the credit they deserve.

Cody responded with the following, agreeing:

…every arena was chanting “we want Ryder” for months…even if he wasn’t booked. Really inspiring time. https://t.co/MDMqg6ghG4 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2017

WWE Reporting 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings Next Week

WWE is set to release their 2017 third quarter earnings report next Wednesday October 25th.