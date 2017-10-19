The Lengths WWE Went To Keep Kane’s Return A Surprise, Toni Storm Celebrating A Birthday Today

The Lengths WWE Went To Keep Kane’s Return A Surprise

Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE went to great lengths to keep Kane’s return a surprise this past Monday night on RAW.

Apparently, none of the talent knew about Kane’s return. Kane was not flown into the Portland airport but instead was flown to another airport, was driven to Portland and then hid the entire time once he got to the arena.

Toni Storm’s Birthday Today

Today is the 22nd birthday of Mae Young Classic competitor Toni Storm!