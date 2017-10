Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has been emptying out his vast archives from Apter’s Alley on-line recently. Related:┬áBill Apter Releases Never Before Seen Backstage Office Wrestling Promo Featuring Chyna (Video) Last night Apter released the following video on-line: “Another gem unearthed from my VHS archives. For my 50th Birthday (a year or two ago of course) Craig Peters (one of the editors of the PWI family of magazines) called a few wrestling offices and requested they roast me So Smoky Mountain Wrestling head Jim Cornette enlisted Buddy Landell, “Dirty White Boy” Tony Anthony, Brad Armstrong, Robert Gibson, and Bull Buchanan to give me the works — and here it is for the first time anywhere!”–Bill Apter