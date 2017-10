Bobby Roode Discusses His Not-So-Glorious First Job WWE has released the following video on-line: Bobby Roode looks back at some of the jobs he had before he began his sports-entertainment career. Presented by Payday. Related: Dolph Ziggler Calls Bobby Roode A Fraud Total Bellas Prepares For Cena’s WM Proposal Total Bellas will present it’s season two finale next Wednesday night on E!. Here is the official preview for the final episode: In what may be her last WrestleMania, Nikki goes against doctor’s orders and gets surprised by John Cena; Brie and Bryan anxiously await the birth of their daughter, but when things don’t go according to plan, they need to make an emergency decision.”