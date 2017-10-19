Brie Bella Confirms Her WWE Return In 2018 (Video), Is Samoa Joe Ready To Return To Action For WWE?

Brie Bella Confirms Her WWE Return In 2018

Brie Bella released the following video via The Bella Twins YouTube channel yesterday. In it she confirms she’ll be returning to WWE in 2018:

Brie Bella and Birdie Joe did a live Q & A to answer questions from The Bella Army and Nikki calls in to talk Dancing with the Stars!

Is Samoa Joe Ready To Return To Action For WWE?

Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that before Kane’s return on RAW there was some speculation that Samoa Joe may be the fifth member of The Miz’s WWE TLC team.

According to Meltzer Samoa Joe is ready to return any time now.

Related: The Lengths WWE Went To Keep Kane’s Return A Surprise