Has Cody Rhodes Received Backlash Over His Wife?

Cody Rhodes has posted the following to Twitter responding to a fan who asked him if he’d ever encountered backlash from anyone for being in an interracial relationship with his wife Brandi Rhodes:

A great deal actually. Casual racism is still racism. There’s no place for it today. The world should be united more than ever. https://t.co/7UnEK3vldq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2017

Related: Cody & Roman Reigns Engage In War Of Words; Cody Calls Out Reigns’ Past Drug Test Failures At ROH iPPV

The Miz v Dolph Ziggler IC Title Ladder Match: TLC ’16

WWE has released the following full match on-line: