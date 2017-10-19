Shawn Michaels To Ref NXT Title Match In San Antonio, WWE 2K18 Top 10 New Signatures & Finishers (Video)

Shawn Michaels To Ref NXT Title Match In San Antonio

WWE has released the following video via Twitter.

It features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announcing that he will guest referee the NXT Championship match between Drew McIntyre (c) and The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole at the November 17th NXT Live event in San Antonio, TX the night before NXT Takeover WarGames:

WWE 2K18 Top 10 New Signatures & Finishers

WWE has released the following video on-line:

2K Top 10 returns with the newest edition of the video game franchise, WWE 2K18! Watch as all your favorite WWE Superstars hit some of the newest maneuvers added to this year’s edition, including finishers such as the Angle Slam, The Eclipse and the Lumbar Check!
