Shawn Michaels To Ref NXT Title Match In San Antonio, WWE 2K18 Top 10 New Signatures & Finishers (Video)

Shawn Michaels To Ref NXT Title Match In San Antonio

WWE has released the following video via Twitter.

It features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announcing that he will guest referee the NXT Championship match between Drew McIntyre (c) and The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole at the November 17th NXT Live event in San Antonio, TX the night before NXT Takeover WarGames:

WWE NXT Results (10/18) Women’s Title Qualifiers Continue, The Undisputed Era Battles SAnity In The Main Event!

WWE 2K18 Top 10 New Signatures & Finishers

WWE has released the following video on-line: