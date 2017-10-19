Kenny Omega To Compete At ROH Supercard Of Honor XII, Interesting Mickie James Stat Going Into WWE TLC

Ring of Honor has released the following:

KENNY OMEGA WILL COMPETE AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII

The IWGP United States Champion “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega stood victorious following his win in the main event of Global Wars: Chicago, which was the capstone of a history-making tour, selling out in four cities, four nights in a row. As previously announced, Kenny will continue competing in ROH rings on November 11 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and November 12 in Lakeland, FL – and tickets are moving fast for those events. Do not miss your chance to get great seats to these shows!

Breaking now, it is with great excitement that, in addition to competing at Ring of Honor’s upcoming events in Florida, “The Cleaner” has been signed to compete at Supercard of Honor XII on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans! Omega joins current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi as the first two names confirmed for the event!

Omega assumed the role of Bullet Club leader in early 2016 and has propelled himself to become one of the best and most popular professional wrestlers on the planet. This is Omega’s first time in the Big Easy with ROH!

Last year’s Supercard was the most attended event in ROH history, when thousands of fans from around the globe descended on Lakeland, Florida. This April, ROH looks to supersede 2017’s event in every way possible as we travel to the Big Easy to present the stars of ROH and NJPW. This will be a bigger and better Supercard of Honor as we deliver the absolute Best Wrestling on the Planet that ROH fans have come to expect.

There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE and tickets are already moving fast for Supercard of Honor XII in New Orleans! Do not miss your opportunity to be a part of history and part of Ring of Honor’s largest crowd ever!

Tickets are on sale, now!! Don’t miss SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII in New Orleans!

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com for talent and match announcements as we get closer to Supercard of Honor XII!

Supercard of Honor XII

Saturday April 7th

Bell Time: 7:30pm

UNO Lakefront Arena

6801 Franklin Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70122