Daniel Bryan’s Baby Daughter Does Her 1st ‘Yes!’ Chant

Brie Bella has released the following video via The Bella Twin’s YouTube channel:

Birdie sees her dad Daniel Bryan get a huge cheer from the crowd at SmackDown LIVE in Seattle last night.

Related: Brie Bella Confirms Her WWE Return In 2018 (Video)

WWE Releases ‘Superstar Zombies’ Photo Gallery

WWE.com has released their annual photo gallery filled with Superstars transformed into zombies.

Here is their official description:

As if Braun Strowman wasn’t scary enough already, The Monster Among Men is among WWE’s walking dead in our annual, gruesome photo gallery. See which other Superstars got zombified. DIGITAL IMAGING by ERIC HEINTZ

You can view the full photo gallery by clicking HERE.

Some of the Superstars that undergo zombie-fication include: