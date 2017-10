Former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger has released one video, in two parts, on Twitter discussing why he thinks WWE has been running events against major independent pro wrestling shows. You can find Swagger’s comments as well as the original video with his full comments transcribed below (please credit WrestleZone for the transcription if you use it elsewhere): Related: Fans Insinuate WWE Is Bringing Back Starrcade To Compete w/ WrestleCade Fanfest JS: Hello everyone, I know I am new to the independent scene but I have seen a new trend arising and I wanted to speak on it. Whenever bigger promotions run their big shows, especially around the holidays, WWE likes to come into the same market and run a show at the same time. This has now happened with WrestleCade in November. Smackdown is now running the same day and is calling their show Starrcade. This is happening November 28th for The Wrestling Revolver’s Tales From The Ring. NXT is now running the night before. Coincidence? Maybe. They do book their shows months and months ahead of time. But What is even more possible is WWE saw the card for The Wrestling Revolver and said, “Oh sh*t! That’s a great roster! This is going to be a big show! Indies are hot! We should get some of that! We should try and sign all the indie talent to our brand! So they can’t compete with us!” I am not here to talk sh*t but I’m sorry I am taking this personally. To me this is a slap in the face. Typical WWE saying they are a bigger company and they can come into your market and push you around and run a show whenever they like. You want to compete? Fine. Real wrestling fans, indie fans, it is time to stand up for independent wrestling. On November 28th come to The Wrestling Revolver and help us outdraw the NXT show. Help Revolver and all the other promotions in the same situation. Stand up for the indies! #Standup4theIndies … pic.twitter.com/rSP6KiMEed — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) October 19, 2017 …cont. #Standup4theIndies pic.twitter.com/OEtTzXTdEG — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) October 19, 2017