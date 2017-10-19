The Rock Rumored For Upcoming Pokemon Movie, WWE Previews Drew Gulak’s TLC Power Point Presentation

|
Detective Pikachu
The Hashtag Show is reporting The Rock is one of four names rumored to be in the running for the starring voiceover role in the Pokemon movie “Detective Pikachu.”
The Rock, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg are all reportedly being considered for the voice role of Pikachu, although it was noted none of the actors have formally met with the studio (Legendary Pictures) about the role yet, and these are names considered by the creative team behind the film.
Related: New WWE Basic Action Figure Series Announced, WWE Slam Crate Figure Revealed, Canceled HOF Set Surfaces, More (Photos)
WWE TLC
WWE.com posted the following preview for Drew Gulak’s Championship Power Point presentation at WWE TLC: