The Rock Rumored For Upcoming Pokemon Movie, WWE Previews Drew Gulak’s TLC Power Point Presentation

Detective Pikachu The Hashtag Show is reporting The Rock is one of four names rumored to be in the running for the starring voiceover role in the Pokemon movie "Detective Pikachu." The Rock, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg are all reportedly being considered for the voice role of Pikachu, although it was noted none of the actors have formally met with the studio (Legendary Pictures) about the role yet, and these are names considered by the creative team behind the film. WWE TLC WWE.com posted the following preview for Drew Gulak's Championship Power Point presentation at WWE TLC: Drew Gulak will continue to present his plan for turning WWE 205 Live into a better, safer place during the WWE TLC Kickoff this Sunday, as he presents a special WWE Cruiserweight Championship Edition of his PowerPoint Presentation. Gulak has been on a crusade for a "better" 205 Live in recent weeks, slowly but surely revealing the rules he wishes to impose on television's most exciting hour through an enthralling PowerPoint slideshow. Surely, fans remember Gulak's greatest hits like slide No. 2 (No jumping off the middle rope) or slide No. 6 (No cell phones), among a few other rules designed to turn WWE 205 Live into a ground-wrestling-based utopia – a "Drewtopia," if you will. The buttoned-up grappler will, no doubt, provide a refresher course to catch up anyone who may have missed out on the first few slides. Gulak has also promised to get through all 277 slides this Sunday. So, grab a cup of coffee and a donut, and pull up your favorite ergonomic office chair (watch your posture!) for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Edition of Drew Gulak's PowerPoint Presentation during the WWE TLC Kickoff, airing live this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+!