Alexa Bliss Comments On Nia Jax’s WWE Status, Says She ‘Wouldn’t Call It A Leave Of Absence’

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the New York Post about Nia Jax’s reported leave of absence from WWE, saying her real life friend simply needed a break:
Bliss also said she has no doubt that Jax will return to the company sooner rather than later.
Pro Wrestling Sheet first broke the news that Jax had been granted a leave of absence by WWE. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso reported Jax’s absence was due to her being unhappy with her current creative direction and pay scale.