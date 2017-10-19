Alexa Bliss Comments On Nia Jax’s WWE Status, Says She ‘Wouldn’t Call It A Leave Of Absence’

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the New York Post about Nia Jax’s reported leave of absence from WWE, saying her real life friend simply needed a break: “We have talked about it a lot. Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because our schedule it very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired. “So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment.” Bliss also said she has no doubt that Jax will return to the company sooner rather than later. Pro Wrestling Sheet first broke the news that Jax had been granted a leave of absence by WWE. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso reported Jax’s absence was due to her being unhappy with her current creative direction and pay scale.