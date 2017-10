DJ vs Brock TMZ Sports recently spoke with Demetrious Johnson about a potential fight against Brock Lesnar. Johnson said he knows he could beat Brock, and explained his strategy to take down the ‘Beast Incarnate’: Obviously size is going to be a huge factor, but his skills are nowhere near my level. I’m going to blast him in the liver, liver kicks all day. I’m going to do what Alistair Overeem did and just blast kicks, blast kicks, blast kicks. Hopefully one of those liver shots puts him down. It’s a liver shot. If you hit anybody in the right spot, or you hit them in the liver, they’re going to go down regardless. The liver ceases and just shuts the whole body down. Then I’ll jump on Brock’s back and choke him out. WWE Now The following video features Cathy Kelley commenting on Paul Heyman’s response to Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge to his client Brock Lesnar. Heyman and Lesnar will appear on RAW this week to answer the challenge: