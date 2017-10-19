JoJo Offerman’s Mother Shoots Down Reports Of Daughter’s WWE Status, Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Update

Alexie Offerman, mother of WWE announcer JoJo, recently spoke out against reports of her daughter being infected with viral meningitis and said JoJo is not ill.

Last night we reported JoJo, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were being kept off of TV due to being diagnosed with the illness. The WrestleVotes Twitter account, the same account that reported Neville’s WWE ‘walk out’ and Nia Jax’s absence, confirmed details posted by Trib Live’s Justin LaBar. Alexie responded to the WrestleVotes post with the following:

So other names are personal info? however you mentioned Bo, Bray and JoJo. Are they NOT qualifIed for personal info? FYI JOJO IS NOT ILL… — alexie offerman (@Lexrivera2) October 19, 2017

In regards to JoJo and Bray Wyatt, PWInsider.com is reporting Bo Dallas is the only one that is ill, and Bray and JoJo were kept home as a precautionary measure due to their relationship with Dallas.

Wyatt is still scheduled to face Finn Balor at the WWE TLC pay-per-view this Sunday in Minneapolis.