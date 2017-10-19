Ricochet Comments On His Future Following Lucha Underground Season Finale, Colonel Sanders Arrives In WWE 2K18 (Video)

Clock’s Ticking Following last night’s Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Tres finale, Ricochet (Prince Puma) is now 90 days away from being a complete free agent in wrestling. For those that didn’t see last night’s finale, Puma defeated Johnny Mundo to win the Lucha Underground title in a career versus title match. The night did not end there, however, as Dario Cueto came out and said Puma would defend his title against Gift Of The Gods winner Dark Pentagon, who asked to cash in last week and he granted the request, and he made it a career versus career match. Vampiro ended up screwing Puma over and helping Pentagon, and Puma left the temple and took off his mask. According to Ricochet, his LU contract expired last June, and it has been reported that contracted talents would have to wait 90 days after the final episode they are signed for airs. Now that the final show of season three has aired, Ricochet would be free to appear on another wrestling TV show as soon as January 16th, 2018. Following last night’s show, Ricochet posted the following: Clock starts now pic.twitter.com/KrMC46X6Ro — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) October 19, 2017 Related: Jeff Cobb Discusses Losing To Ricochet In BOLA Finals, Amateur Wrestlers Success In The UFC, Working w/ Mick Foley In Ireland Recently, More WWE 2K18 The following video features a ‘first-look’ at Colonel Sanders in the WWE 2K18 video game: