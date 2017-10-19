Ted DiBiase Comments On ‘The Price Is Fame’ Documentary, What He Hopes Fans Will Take From The Film

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard while promoting his upcoming documentary “The Price Of Fame.” You can read a few highlights below: Ted DiBiase on what he hopes people takes from his new documentary: “I want people to watch this film and know there is hope. I want people to realize that genuine happiness is when you have love and commitment. “That’s what I want people to take from this. There is hope. When I die, and my sons stand over my grave and eulogize me, I don’t want to just be remembered as a wrestling star. I want to leave a legacy, and be remembered as a man who was appreciative of all he’d be given; that I served my family and went out of my way to serve others and give back. That is all more valuable than money.” DiBiase comments on literally paying the price of fame during the height of his career: “It was a thrill to walk into a coliseum and have everyone know my name, but when that show was over, I went back to my hotel room, alone. Then I sauntered down to the hotel lobby and it had a bar, and that’s where it all began.” DiBiase talks about getting a second chance after coming clean to his wife: “After I confessed my life to her in 1992, I came forward to the front of our pastor and his youth group at this big rally in Chicago with 15,000 people. When the invitation was given to come forward and get right with God, I dropped to my knees, put my face in the ground, and wept. I didn’t care that there were 15,000 people in the room, and I haven’t cared since. It was a moment of genuine surrender. “My wife witnessed all this, and she said, ‘I’m not going to make you a promise you can’t keep. And I want you to know you don’t deserve this. But I am going to be obedient to the voice in my heart telling me to give you another chance.’ It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t a fairytale, but I was on the receiving end of grace from my wife.”