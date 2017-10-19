Chris Jericho Comments On Choosing A Single For ‘Judas’, Briscoes vs Nakamura & Okada In Ring Of Honor (Full Match)

Judas Chris Jericho recently spoke with Silver Tiger Media (Australia) about Fozzy’s new album Judas; you can read a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) below: Chris Jericho comments on having to narrow down a choice for a single for this record, if there was any debate about which direction to go in: The idea behind this record, and I think that it achieved that, is we were thinking back to the ‘80s where you had ‘Hysteria’ from Def Leppard, or Appetite For Destruction, or ‘Kick’ from INXS, one of your finest Australian bands. There were so many singles from one record. Four, five,six singles from one record, and that’s what we wanted. The world has changed to where almost any album will have a hit single, so we wanted to at least have that option. We basically have ten or eleven singles on this record and there really was a little bit of an issue of which song do you use? When we first heard the demo I knew ‘Elevator’ was one, and then I heard ‘Weight of My World’ and that’s the one, and I heard ‘Painless’ and that’s the one. I heard ‘Judas’ and I knew that had to kick off the album, I knew that the album had to be called Judas and I knew that it needed to be the first single. That was the best way to re-renter the world that’s kinda going on in rock and roll after two years. The record company, in a good way, said ‘Painless’ was the one. So there was some debate, some pretty heated debates over which is the right song to open with, and thankfully [we] stuck with ‘Judas’ and that’s what we went with and look at what’s happened as a result, with ‘Painless’ being the perfect follow up single. So, there was a lot of discussion about it, and thankfully it looks like we made the right choice. ROH TBT Ring Of Honor posted the following video featuring The Briscoes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada at the 2015 War Of The Worlds event in Philadelphia: