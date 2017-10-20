Could A Viral Meningitis Scare Affect WWE TLC?, Jimmy Jacobs’ 1st Post-WWE Appearances Announced

Could Viral Meningitis Scare Affect WWE TLC?

There have been various reports floating around about a viral meningitis scare affecting the WWE locker room the past few days.

Yesterday PWInsider.com reported that Bo Dallas was indeed dealing with the virus and that Bray Wyatt, his real life brother, and JoJo, Bray’s girlfriend, were being kept away from Bo so they would be ready for WWE TLC.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin has also posted the following regarding the health scare:

Hearing this viral meningitis scare on the Raw roster is very real and could definitely affect the TLC card. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 19, 2017

Jimmy Jacobs’ 1st Post-WWE Matches Announced

Former multi-time ROH Tag Team Champion Jimmy Jacobs has officially been announced for his first pro wrestling appearances following his recent WWE release.

According to the following tweets Jacobs will be appearing for Combat Zone Wrestling on November 11th and Beyond Wrestling on November 12th:

BREAKING – GET 100RT’s: Jimmy Jacobs RETURNS to the Combat Zone 11/11/17!#NightOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/Xoj7MBT8ga — CZW Wrestling (@combatzone) October 20, 2017