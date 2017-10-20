Being The Elite Ep 76: Where Do You Think You’re Going? (Video), Scott Hall & Finlay Share A Birthday Today

Being The Elite Ep 76: Where Do You Thing You’re Going?

Bullet Club has released the latest episode of Being The ELITE on-line.

In this week’s episode The ELITE introduce Kenny Omega to Cracker Barrel, continue to allude to Roman Reigns‘ pot shots and Cody cashes in a favor from Flip Gordon.

You can view the full episode in the embedded player below:

Scott Hall & Finlay Share A Birthday

Today is the 59th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (aka Scott Hall).

WWE has announced that they will be celebrating Hall’s birthday with a Flashback Friday special on the WWE Network:

Today is also the 59th birthday of Finlay and 47th birthday of Chavo Guerrero.

Happy birthday to all! Kind of crazy that Scott Hall and Finlay were born on THE EXACT SAME DAY!