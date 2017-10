PWInsider.com has published an in-depth report on where WWE’s UK series is currently at in development. We have included some highlights below. The full report can be found HERE. Related:¬†WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Set To Re-Launch As Defiant Wrestling, Ex-WWE Star Announced As General Manager The WWE UK series is not being simply conceptualized as a WWE Network series WWE has been ramping up pitches to several UK broadcasters The pitches revolve around the broadcasters carrying a WWE UK-centric product, produced in Great Britain and featuring British wrestlers One of the broadcasters that WWE is talking with is ITV

The current title for the show is WWE King of The Ring While it would share the name of the classic WWE tournament it would not necessarily be a tournament based show

Talks between WWE and UK based independent promotions Progress Wrestling and ICW are still on-going about bringing their content to the WWE Network