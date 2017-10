Five Legends That The Shield Has Eliminated

WWE has released the following WWE List This video on-line:

Before The Shield return to action at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017, here are five times The Hounds of Justice dominated legendary competitors.

Ring Of Honor Presenting Fifth Sell Out In A Row Tonight

Cody Rhodes has tweeted out the following noting that tonight’s Ring of Honor show Philadelphia Excellence will be another sell out show for ROH:

AND PHILADELPHIA EXCELLENCE IS… SOLD-OUT pic.twitter.com/pvIYyr1Zbj — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 20, 2017

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks has also posted the following noting this will be Ring of Honor’s fifth sell out show in a row:

In Philly tomorrow for @ringofhonor. Another sold out house means that’s five straight! Let’s keep this up!!! — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) October 20, 2017

It’s worth pointing out that the four sell out shows before this were part of ROH’s Global Wars Tour. Nice to see ROH keeping the momentum going coming out of them. The “Global Wars: Chicago” show was one of the greatest pro wrestling shows I’ve ever seen live. I highly recommend checking out the replay.