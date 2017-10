Edge Questions How Nakamura Will Fare In WWE On the most recent episode of Edge & Christian’s Pod of Awesome Edge had the following to say in regards to Shinsuke Nakamura’s current WWE run: It’s strange with Nakamura because, like you’ve said, we’ve seen his matches with AJ in New Japan and everything. With Randy Orton, I’ve seen it. With Sami, I’ve seen it. But that match too I really loved that match and after that anything else is going to be tough to live up to. I mean, maybe Nakamura will get there. Maybe. Who knows? It’s a different beast entirely. People can blame it on booking, this, that, or the other. I don’t know. I think it’s weird. It just goes to show how different places to wrestle are completely different environments.” You can listen to the full podcast in the embedded player below: Related: Briscoes v Nakamura & Okada In Ring Of Honor (Video) KFC’s Colonel Sanders Arrives In WWE 2K18 WWE has released the following video on-line: Get your first look at KFC’s Colonel Sanders as he steps into the virtual squared circle in WWE 2K18.