Impact Wrestling Officially Parts Ways w/ Taryn Terrell

Impact Wrestling has posted the following on Twitter announcing that they have parted ways with Taryn Terrell:

Update: @IAmTarynTerrell & #IMPACT are mutually parting ways. Taryn would like to pursue other career options and she has our full support. We wish Taryn well in whatever she does next. pic.twitter.com/3PzY541t2u — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2017

Related: GFW Impact Results (10/19) American Top Team Runs Roughshod, Rosemary Takes On Taya Valkyrie In The Main Event!

Team Hell No & Ryback v The Shield TLC Match ’12

WWE has released the following full match on-line: