WWE TLC Preview: The Shield Battles Team Miz, The Demon v Sister Abigail, Asuka Debuts, Alexa Bliss Defends Against Mickie James, More

WWE.com has released their official WWE TLC 2017 preview.

Here is the currently advertised card:

WWE’s full preview can be found HERE. We have included some highlights below.

On The Shield vs Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane & The Bar:

The Shield has returned! Much to the elation of the WWE Universe, Roman Reigns has reunited with Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to wage war against the overwhelming quartet of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC. Though Reigns’ insisted he was on a different path from his former Shield brethren, the rumors began to run wild as to whether the fans were destined to see The Hounds of Justice together again, especially after Ambrose and Rollins put their turbulent history aside and captured the Raw Tag Team Titles from Sheamus and Cesaro. While The Lunatic Fringe and The Kingslayer were busy duking it out with The Swiss Cyborg and The Celtic Warrior over the illustrious tag titles, The Miz was poking a stick at The Big Dog in his unrelenting search for respect. Eventually, “The Bar” aligned with The A-Lister to execute a brutal 3-on-1 beatdown on Reigns. The trio even tempted fate when they culminated their attack with a Shield-signature Triple Powerbomb and mocked the brothers-in-arms by putting their fists together a la The Hounds of Justice. However, the ridicule turned serious in a hurry when the reunited Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins interrupted “Miz TV” one week later and unleashed a major counter-offensive of their own. In the wake of the chaos, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle made the Six-Man Tag Team Match, and we are off to the races. However, when Miz pointed out Ambrose’s earlier boast that The Shield could take on four or five guys, Angle agreed to let The A-Lister try to secure a fourth member for his team. Instead of a man, though, the fourth combatant turned out to be a Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. A longstanding adversary to Reigns, Strowman also recently defeated Ambrose and Rollins, respectively. The massive Superstar literally tips the scales in favor of Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus in a big bad way. Together, the nearly insurmountable combination may prove cataphoric to the reunification of The Shield. Then, as if the odds weren’t stacked enough against the brothers-in-arms, Kane returned to help Strowman conquer Reigns in a Steel Cage Match the following week on Raw. The victory allowed Miz’s team to The Big Red Monster as the fifth team member to aid in The Shield’s destruction. Together, the nearly insurmountable combination may prove cataphoric to the reunification of The Shield.

