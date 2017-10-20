WWE Now: Kane Is Back & WWE Fans Are Freaking Out (Video), Updates On WWE Tribute To The Troops, NESN Breaks Down The WWE TLC Main Event

WWE Now: Kane Is Back & WWE Fans Are Freaking Out

WWE has released the following:

Kane shockingly attacked Roman Reigns on Raw, and he has officially joined The Miz’s team against The Shield at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. The WWE Universe reacts to this game-changing return.

Related: The Lengths WWE Went To Keep Kane’s Return A Surprise





Updates On WWE Tribute To The Troops

PWInsider.com is reporting that this year’s WWE Tribute To The Troops will air Thursday December 14th on USA.

The special will be taped on December 5th as part of WWE’s Smackdown Live tapings at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA.

NESN Breaks Down The WWE TLC Main Event

NESN.com has just released the following video breaking down this Sunday’s big WWE TLC main event featuring The Shield taking on The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane and The Bar in a 5-on-3 Handicap TLC Match: