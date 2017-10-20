WWE Now: Kane Is Back & WWE Fans Are Freaking Out (Video), Updates On WWE Tribute To The Troops, NESN Breaks Down The WWE TLC Main Event

|
WWE Now: Kane Is Back & WWE Fans Are Freaking Out
WWE has released the following:
Related: The Lengths WWE Went To Keep Kane’s Return A Surprise
Updates On WWE Tribute To The Troops
PWInsider.com is reporting that this year’s WWE Tribute To The Troops will air Thursday December 14th on USA.
The special will be taped on December 5th as part of WWE’s Smackdown Live tapings at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA.
NESN Breaks Down The WWE TLC Main Event
NESN.com has just released the following video breaking down this Sunday’s big WWE TLC main event featuring The Shield taking on The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane and The Bar in a 5-on-3 Handicap TLC Match: