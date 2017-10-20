WWE Superstars, Legends, and Others React To Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Return (UPDATED)

|
WWE Superstars & More React To The Changes To TLC
Earlier today WWE.com announced the in-ring return of WWE RAW General Manager and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. Angle will be replacing an ill Roman Reigns in the WWE TLC main event. WWE Superstars took to twitter to voice their support for the 48-year old superstar.
Related: Breaking News: Kurt Angle To Wrestle At WWE TLC, Will Replace Roman Reigns; More TLC Card Changes
More Reactions The Next Page
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?