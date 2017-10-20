WWE Superstars, Legends, and Others React To Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Return (UPDATED)

WWE Superstars & M ore React T o The Changes T o TLC

Earlier today WWE.com announced the in-ring return of WWE RAW General Manager and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. Angle will be replacing an ill Roman Reigns in the WWE TLC main event. WWE Superstars took to twitter to voice their support for the 48-year old superstar.

I'm very happy for him! https://t.co/EpUiVYCM2Z — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 20, 2017

This has sent the @WWENXT tour bus into meltdown https://t.co/33aLu3aTtY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 20, 2017

Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring again and all is right in the world — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 20, 2017

Awww shucky ducky quack quack!!!!!! https://t.co/3F8SL9t1Np — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 20, 2017

