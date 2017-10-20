Which New WWE TLC Match Are You Most Excited For?, Up Close Video Of Kane’s Attack On Reigns, See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s Career

Which New WWE TLC Match Are You Most Excited For?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which of these new WWE TLC matches are you most excited to see?”

Here are the current results:

Up Close Video Of Kane’s Attack On Reigns

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Feel the carnage as The Big Red Machine launches a surprise attack on Roman Reigns during The Big Dog’s Steel Cage showdown against Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw.

See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s Career

WWE.com has posted a photo gallery featuring 97 photos from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s career.

Here is the description of the gallery:

From his very first match in WWE to his role as Raw’s General Manager, see the evolution of WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle in this WWE.com photo gallery.

You can view the full gallery by clicking HERE