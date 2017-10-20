WWE Issues Statement To ESPN Regarding Illnesses, Watch Kurt Angle Battle Sabu & Others In Rare Matches

WWE Issues Statement To ESPN Regarding Illnesses

WWE has issued the following statement to ESPN in regards to the illnesses that will keep Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns sidelined from WWE TLC:

We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines.

You can read ESPN’s full article regarding the WWE TLC changes HERE

It is believed that the third Superstar WWE is referring to in the statement is Bo Dallas.

