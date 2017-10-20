Superstars Being Tested For ‘Communicable Disease’?

PWInsider.com is reporting that several WWE Superstars have been pulled from the road to be tested for what they are describing as a “communicable disease.”

Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, JoJo and Bo Dallas have all been pulled from the road with some sources saying they have been diagnosed with the illness and others saying it is being done as a preventative measure.

Breaking News: Kurt Angle To Wrestle At WWE TLC, Will Replace Roman Reigns; More TLC Card Changes

How Will Changes Affect Plans For WWE TLC & RAW?

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has posted the following to Twitter noting that AJ Styles and Finn Balor are expected to get a lot of time at WWE TLC. He also mentions that due to Roman’s illness major changes are being made to next week’s RAW:

As of now, Finn and AJ are getting a good amount of time Sunday — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 20, 2017