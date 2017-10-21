WWE’s Top 10 Extreme TLC Match Moments, WWE Continues To Hype Asuka’s Debut Tomorrow (Videos)

WWE’s Top 10 Extreme TLC Match Moments (Video) Ahead of the main event TLC match tomorrow night, WWE has uploaded a video that showcases some of the most extreme moments in the match type’s history. Whilst we could see another entry into this list take place in Minneapolis, the addition of Kurt Angle into the match could change things. RELATED: AJ Styles Reacts To The News He’ll Face Finn Balor At WWE TLC (Video)

WWE Continues To Hype Asuka’s Debut Tomorrow (Video) With Asuka’s impending main roster debut being just over 24 hours away, WWE are ensuring that nobody forgets about one of the main attractions for tomorrow night’s TLC pay per view. The Empress of Tomorrow is set to face Emma, in what will be something of an overdue rematch from when the two faced off at Takeover: London back in December 2015. RELATED: Bayley v Asuka NXT Women’s Title Match: Takeover Dallas (Full Match)

