Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose React To Kurt Angle Replacing Roman Reigns

WWE has released footage of Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose reacting to the news that Kurt Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns in their main event match at the TLC pay per view tomorrow night. The duo, as seen below, cut a promo that indicated they will go out on their ‘shield’ regardless of the fact that Roman is now out injured. Angle, who hasn’t stepped foot inside of a WWE ring in over a decade, will have the eyes of the world on him as many wait with anticipation to see what will happen when the Olympic Gold Medallist laces up his boots once again.

