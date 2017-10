The Miz Accuses Angle Of Trying To Steal His Spotlight

The Miz has just posted the following on Twitter commenting on Kurt Angle replacing Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE TLC:

I bring the #ICTitle from #SDLive to #Raw to bring prestige to the red brand. Did I find opportunity? No. Did I find respect? No. … — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 21, 2017

I found another GM who is looking for glory and trying to take away MY spotlight. Sorry, Kurt Angle, but the main event of #WWETLC is mine. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 21, 2017

