WWE Network Schedule For Next Week Officially Revealed, New Episode Of Ride Along Confirmed

The official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been revealed. A notable addition comes in the form of a new episode of Ride Along, which will feature The Shield, Sasha Banks & Bayley.

Following Monday Night Raw, it will be a brand-new edition of “WWE Ride Along” which has the following description: “Straight outta LA – The Hounds of Justice, The Shield and the duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley hit the freeway on the road to Monday Night RAW!”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new edition of “205 Live.”

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new edition of “WWE NXT” which will feature a Battle Royal to determine the final competitor for the NXT Women’s Championship Four-Way at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Wednesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE The Music: Power 10.”

“Flashback Friday” this week has a “Halloween Weekend” theme:

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Raw” from October 31, 1994 which has the following description: “The Undertaker and Paul Bearer join The King’s Court. Lex Luger battles Bob Backlund. Plus, King Kong Bundy, 123 Kid, and more in action.”

At 4 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from October 31, 2014 which has the following description: “On this Halloween episode, Dean Ambrose takes on Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight. Plus, a Divas Halloween Costume Battle Royal, and more.”

At 5:30 PM Eastern: it will be “Raw” from October 31, 2016 which has the following description: “Chris Jericho challenges Roman Reigns for the United States Title. Paul Heyman confronts Goldberg. Plus, Bayley, Enzo Amore, and more!”

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be the inaugural edition of the WCW “Halloween Havoc” pay-per-view from 1989, which has the following description: “Ric Flair and Sting battle The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome Cage Match with Bruno Sammartino serving as special guest referee!”

At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE Network Special “The Undertaker’s Gravest Matches”

Saturday at 1 AM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of World-Class Championship Wrestling TV from April 9, 1983 which features the following description: “Kevin Von Erich challenges Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title in the main event. Plus, Michael Hayes, The Great Kabuki, and more!”

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be a new edition of “This Week in WWE”