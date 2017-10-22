UFC Fighter Colby Covington Discusses Why He Loves Pro Wrestling, His GFW Run, Bobby Lashley, More (Video)

Harry Kettle
SINGAPORE – JUNE 17: Colby Covington reacts after the conclusion of his welterweight bout against Dong Hyun Kim during the UFC Fight Night event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

During a recent interview with CLICKON Sports, UFC fighter Colby Covington spoke about his love of professional wrestling in addition to his UFC ambitions.

Covington has recently been appearing on Impact Wrestling for GFW, as part of the recent American Top Team storyline.

Despite having a fight next weekend against Demian Maia, he seems intent on splitting his time between both professions.

In the video below, at around 2:30, Colby spoke about how much he’s been enjoying this run in GFW and how it’s been ‘a dream come true’.

He also goes into details about his relationship with Lashley, as well as his favourite wrestlers growing up.

