UFC Fighter Colby Covington Discusses Why He Loves Pro Wrestling, His GFW Run, Bobby Lashley, More (Video)

During a recent interview with CLICKON Sports, UFC fighter Colby Covington spoke about his love of professional wrestling in addition to his UFC ambitions.

Covington has recently been appearing on Impact Wrestling for GFW, as part of the recent American Top Team storyline.

Despite having a fight next weekend against Demian Maia, he seems intent on splitting his time between both professions.

In the video below, at around 2:30, Colby spoke about how much he’s been enjoying this run in GFW and how it’s been ‘a dream come true’.

He also goes into details about his relationship with Lashley, as well as his favourite wrestlers growing up.

