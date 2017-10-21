UpUpDownDown Simulates Kalisto vs Enzo Amore At TLC, AJ Styles vs Rusev In Latest Madden Tournament Game (Videos)

UpUpDownDown Simulates Kalisto vs Enzo Amore At TLC (Video) As we get closer and closer to tomorrow night’s TLC event in Minneapolis, the content from WWE’s associated YouTube channels continues to pour in. As you can see, UpUpDownDown has simulated the upcoming Cruiserweight Championship bout between current title holder Kalisto and Enzo Amore. RELATED: New Day & Kalisto Rewatch Their 2015 Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs Rusev In Latest Madden Tournament Game (Video) In addition to the above clip, UUDD also uploaded the latest game from the First Round of this year’s Madden Tournament. It features Rusev going up against AJ Styles, the latter of which is preparing for a huge match at TLC against ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor.

