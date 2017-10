Miz & Maryse Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby

The Miz has posted the following video from his and Maryse’s Disney themed gender reveal party for their baby:

The #ItBaby is a GIRL! If she gets half the brains, beauty, and strength of her mother @marysemizanin then she’s gonna be a powerful woman. pic.twitter.com/giLrj2ha5o — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 21, 2017

WWE Releases Photo Gallery Of Every TLC Match Ever

WWE.com has released a photo gallery featuring photos from every Tables, Ladders & Chairs match EVER!

You can view the gallery by clicking HERE