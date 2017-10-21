WWE Power Couple Getting Their Own Reality Show?; Details Regarding WWE’s Future Reality Show Plans

PWInsider.com has a report out that says WWE is looking to produce more reality shows with Bunim-Murray Productions. Bunim-Murray is the same production company that helps WWE produce Total Bellas & Total Divas for the E! Network. You can read PWInsider’s full report HERE. Some highlights have been included below. Related: Alexa Bliss Talks Joining Total Divas There are two WWE reality show concepts being floated around The first would follow The Miz & Maryse as they balance their sports entertainment and Hollywood careers The second concept being floated would be a reality competition series aimed at finding the next female WWE Superstar

With Miz & Maryse expecting their first child it would seem likely that Maryse’s pregnancy could serve as hook for a new series

Miz & Maryse’s reality show could also feature some of their close, real life friends from WWE like Dolph Ziggler

The competition reality series aimed at finding the next female Superstar would be a hybrid of the Diva’s Search, Tough Enough and the reality era of NXT

The competition reality series could also see the female competitors put on tour buses to travel with the WWE roster on the road

WWE could launch additional spin-off reality series from Total Divas, like Total Bellas, but those shows would not be for WWE Network and would be created with the idea of selling them to broadcast partners Total Bellas will be airing it’s season two finale this coming Wednesday night and Total Divas will present their season seven debut on Wednesday November 1st.