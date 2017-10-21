WWE Power Couple Getting Their Own Reality Show?; Details Regarding WWE’s Future Reality Show Plans

|
PWInsider.com has a report out that says WWE is looking to produce more reality shows with Bunim-Murray Productions.
Bunim-Murray is the same production company that helps WWE produce Total Bellas & Total Divas for the E! Network.
You can read PWInsider’s full report HERE. Some highlights have been included below.
Total Bellas will be airing it’s season two finale this coming Wednesday night and Total Divas will present their season seven debut on Wednesday November 1st.