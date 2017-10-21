Vancouver Mayor Proclaims October 19th To Be ‘The Rock Day’

It’s official: The Rock Day. Such a cool (and bad ass) honor to have the Mayor of Vancouver, Gregor Robertson, present this proclamation to me last night on set. I’m a grateful man to be in the business of making big movies and entertainment that serve multiple purposes around the world. One of those critical purposes is providing jobs for thousands of hard working people, local businesses and economies every time we bring a production to town. Jobs and opportunities for people. And free waffles for me. Thank you Mayor and your staff for being so gracious and welcoming to myself and our entire production crew to your city. And thank you for this honor and thanks for being such a cool guy. Vancouver will always hold a special place in my DNA. Next time drinks on me.. #ItsOfficial #TheRockProc #October19th #Vancouver #TheRockDay

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT