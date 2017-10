Adam Cole Promises To Change NXT Forever WWE has released the following video on-line: The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole vows to shake NXT to its very core when he challenges NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at NXT Live in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets are available now at NXTTickets.com. Related: WWE Hypes McIntyre vs Cole w/ Shawn Michaels As Guest Referee Does Jimmy Jacobs Harbor Bitter Feelings Towards WWE? Jimmy Jacobs has posted the following to Twitter commenting on his WWE departure and pro wrestling future: For the record, I have zero bitter feelings towards WWE. I had a great two and a half years there. But now I’m very excited to perform again — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) October 22, 2017