Kalisto Says Enzo Has Turned 205 Live ‘Into A Joke’

WWE has released the following video via Instagram featuring Kalisto addressing his match with Enzo this Sunday at WWE TLC:

“At #WWETLC you’ll be in the ring with a TRUE Cruiserweight Champion!” – @kalistowwe @wwenetwork #WWE #WWEMankato A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Related: Kalisto Gets New Side Plates, Cruiserweight Title Rumor Killer

Baron Corbin Warns Triple H Ahead Of WWE Chile Show

Baron Corbin has posted the following on Twitter possibly setting the stage for a match between the two when Triple H wrestles at the WWE Live event in Chile on Sunday: