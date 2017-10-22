WWE TLC Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZTLC

WWE TLC Results October 22nd, 2017

Kickoff Show: Alicia Fox vs Sasha Banks Banks and Fox get in each other's face. Banks and Fox tear into each other. Banks knocks Fox to the mat. Fox rolls to the outside. Fox gets back in the ring. Fox forces Banks into the corner. Fox pounds on Banks before locking in a rear chin lock. Banks fights to her feet. Banks Lou Thez presses Fox. Banks tosses Fox around the ring by her hair. Fox crawls to the corner. I… I think Fox is crying? Fox begs off and offers her hand to Banks. Banks promptly dropkicks Fox in the face. There will be no reprieve for Fox tonight. Fox falls to the outside. Fox is livid; pounding on the apron and holding her jaw. After a short break, Banks is on the top rope. Fox latches onto Banks' hair. The referee tells Fox she has to let go. Fox pushes Banks off the top rope. Banks hits the floor hard. Fox tilt-a-whirl backbreakers Banks on the outside and almost goes for a pin (ha!). We have to keep in mind, Fox is a nut job so her trying to pin Banks on the outside makes sense. Fox bring Banks back in the ring. Banks sends Fox face-first into the corner. Fox picks up Banks and literally dumps her outside the ring. Fox yells at the referee to count Banks out. Banks eventually makes it back into the ring. Northern lights suplex for a near fall by Fox. Fox hits another northern light suplex but Banks kicks out. Fox rolls up Banks but Banks kicks out, which sends Fox flying head first out of the ring. Fox climbs back into the ring. Banks sends Fox flying with spinning head scissors. Banks knees Fox in the face but Fox bounces off the rope and boots Banks in the face. Banks kicks out. Fox misses the scissor kick. Banks locks in the Banks Statement. Fox has no choice but to tap out. Winner- Sasha Banks