Titus O’Neil & Bayley Attend Vikings Game Today, Mickie James Appearing In TLC Social Lounge #AskMickie

Nick Hausman
Titus O’Neil & Bayley Also Attend Vikings Game Today, Mickie James Appearing In TLC Social Lounge #AskMickie

Titus O’Neil & Bayley Also Attend Vikings Game Today

Titus O’Neil has posted the following on Instagram noting that he and Bayley also attended the Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game today:

Just hanging out with friends @itsmebayley and @haycs_13 at the @Vikings versus @Ravens game #TitusWorldwide effect

Mickie James Appearing In TLC Social Lounge #AskMickie

WWE has announced the following on Twitter encouraging fans to submit questions for Mickie James on Twitter using #AskMickie for her WWE TLC Social Media Lounge appearance on the WWE TLC Kick-Off Show:
