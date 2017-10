Alicia Fox Has A Message For Sasha Banks Ahead Of TLC

WWE has shared the following video via Twitter featuring Alicia Fox addressing Sasha Banks ahead of their WWE TLC Kick-Off Show match:

WWE Shares Video Of Triple H’s Chile Entrance

WWE has shared the following video of Triple H’s entrance in Chile for their WWE Live show: