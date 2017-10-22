Matt Bloom Hypes ‘Dream Match’ Between Styles & Balor, Daniel Bryan Teaches You How To Make Douglas Fur Tea

|
Matt Bloom Hypes ‘Dream Match’ Between Styles & Balor
WWE Performance Center Head Trainer Matt Bloom has posted the following on Twitter hyping tonight’s “dream match” between AJ Styles and Finn Balor:
Related: Harry Smith Talks About The Current Wave Of Japanese Wrestlers In WWE, Who Does He Credit For The Influx Of Japanese Talent In WWE?, More
Daniel Bryan Teaches You How To Make Douglas Fur Tea
Daniel Bryan has released the following video via The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring him teaching fans how to make tea out of Douglas Fur needles: