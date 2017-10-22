Matt Bloom Hypes ‘Dream Match’ Between Styles & Balor, Daniel Bryan Teaches You How To Make Douglas Fur Tea

Matt Bloom Hypes ‘Dream Match’ Between Styles & Balor

WWE Performance Center Head Trainer Matt Bloom has posted the following on Twitter hyping tonight’s “dream match” between AJ Styles and Finn Balor:

For everyone who says @FinnBalor vs @AJStylesOrg is a dream match, start pinching yourself pal, it’s happening tonight! #WWETLC — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) October 22, 2017

After leaving WWE initially in 2005 Bloom worked in Japan until 2012 before returning to WWE. In a past interview for WrestleZone Harry Smith credited Bloom for bringing much of the Japanese influence to the current WWE product that we’ve seen in the past few years. Balor and Styles obviously built their own, very loyal followings in Japan and have seen success in WWE. Nice to see Bloom as excited about this bout as the rest of the wrestling community!

Daniel Bryan Teaches You How To Make Douglas Fur Tea

Daniel Bryan has released the following video via The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring him teaching fans how to make tea out of Douglas Fur needles: