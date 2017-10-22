Jason Jordan Shares Excitement For His Dad’s In-Ring Return (Video), Heyman Prepares For Lesnar’s Return

Jason Jordan Shares Excitement For His Dad’s Return

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Jason Jordan sharing his excitement for his Dad Kurt Angle’s in-ring return tonight in the main event of WWE TLC:

Jason Jordan is all smiles as he speaks on his father’s return to the ring in the 5-on-3 TLC Handicap Match at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Paul Heyman Prepares For Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return

Paul Heyman has posted the following to Twitter ahead of Brock Lesnar’s return to Monday Night RAW tomorrow night: