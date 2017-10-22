New Segment Added To WWE TLC PPV, Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon Screaming At Him On Commentary

WWE TLC During tonight’s kickoff pre-show, Kurt Angle confirmed Elias would host a performance on tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. There’s a lot on @RealKurtAngle‘s mind tonight, but he DOES have time to grant @IAmEliasWWE a performance at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/6MfGT2MtSP — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2017 Related: Jason Jordan Shares Excitement For His Dad’s In-Ring Return (Video), Heyman Prepares For Lesnar’s Return Mick Foley Mick Foley was recently on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, and recalled the infamous story about getting screamed at on commentary by Vince McMahon and how it changed his relationship with WWE. Foley talked about how the incident resulted in him leaving WWE for three years and said (transcriptions via Uproxx): “There was a female wrestler named Layla [El], and when I returned to WWE [in 2011], she was cowering, backing away — she was terrified of me. She said I was the meanest person she had ever seen based on one interaction she observed with me and Mr. McMahon [in 2008] where I did not take well to being cursed at on the headset. She just happened to be there when I just snapped [at McMahon] and said, ‘I don’t care who you are or how much you’re worth, you’re not gonna talk to me that way ever again.’ Then three years later, the same finger that was wagging in his face was dialing the phone and going, ‘Hey, can I come home?’ I left for three years.” Foley continued, talking about how he patched things up with Vince: “It had been a year and a half since we’d spoken, and I’d gotten a message on my phone that said, ‘I know you don’t like me, but I know you love this company.’ There was a time when some people were badmouthing the company, and he wanted me to weigh in on my feelings. I called him back and told him, ‘I like you.’ Deep down, I like him. I didn’t like that [commentator] job; it wasn’t the right job for me. I was a pat-on-the-back guy, not a kick-in-the-butt guy, so I didn’t deal well with that.”